Angeles LGU finalist in ‘Walang Gutom’ Awards

ANGELES CITY --- This city government was chosen as one of the national finalists for this year’s “Walang Gutom Awards” of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In a letter to Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin dated May 24, 2024, Baldr H. Bringas, DSWD Assistant Secretary for Innovations; and Georgina Ann Hernandez Yang, Executive Director, Galing Pook Foundation, said the “Angeles City LGU program has been selected as one of the national finalists for this year’s Walang Gutom Awards.”

The LGU will join the final presentation on June 25, 2024 at the Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Office, Batasang Pambansa Complex, Quezon City, to be followed by the awarding ceremony on June 26, 2024.

“We sincerely appreciate your dedication in helping us achieve our goal of a hunger-free and food-secured Philippines,” the letter said.

The LGU has been consistently pushing programs for the nourishment of the marginalized sector in the city.

Among the programs are the “Plastic Palit Bigas” program, the “Pusong Mamon” program for kids, the agricultural and livestock support for residents, and so forth.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lazatin has assured the continuous delivery of food provisions to the residents of Angeles City.