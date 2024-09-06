Angeles LGU inaugurates public cemetery expansion

ANGELES CITY -- The city government inaugurated the extension of the Angeles City Public Memorial Park and Crematorium on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The expanded city public memorial park, located in Barangay Sapalibutad, houses an additional 2,748 niches.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. said the project aims to provide a dignified resting place for the deceased and ease the financial burden of indigent families during grieving times.

"This expansion allows us to honor and respect the deceased by providing them with a dignified resting place," Lazatin said.

The city government upgraded the cemetery's equipment including a crematorium machine and two scissor lifts.

When he assumed office in 2019, Lazatin said the public memorial park only had 600 niches.

Philip Samson, Office Head of the Public Cemetery and Crematorium, sai“Mas marami pa pong kababayan natin ang matutulungan dahil sa expansion po ng public memorial park na pinagawa ni Mayor Lazatin," Philip Samson, head of the public cemetery, said.

Samson added that the Angeles City Public Memorial Park and Crematorium extends its services and discounted fees to indigent families with Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens.

The city government said it will also provide free caskets and discounts in columbarium for indigent residents.

Other officials present during the inauguration were Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting, members of the city council, Barangay Sapalibutad Captain Cristina Pineda, and some department heads.