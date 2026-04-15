Angeles LGU launches free legal assistance program

The Angeles City Government has rolled out a free legal assistance initiative for the residents.

Dubbed “Lawyer of the Day,” the program is led by the city’s Gender and Development (GAD) Office in partnership with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) and ACLL Lawyers.

The initiative seeks to provide accessible and reliable legal support to Angeleños.

Under the program, residents may avail of free legal consultation, assistance in drafting basic legal documents, and notarization services.

The services are available from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Angeles City Gender and Development Office.

Residents are encouraged to visit the GAD Office to seek professional legal advice and support.