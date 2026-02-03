Angeles LGU launches National Arts Month celebration

The local government of Angeles City has launched its National Arts Month celebration on Monday, February 2, at Plaza Angel through the program “Pupul ning Kalalangan: Katutuan at Tépangan."

The month-long event includes a series of arts and culture activities.

The opening program was attended by local artists, cultural workers, students, and community members.

Organized by the Angeles City Culture and Arts Council (ACCAC), the event aims to promote cultural appreciation and inclusive artistic expression among Angeleños.

ACCAC Head Herminia Pamintuan said the celebration highlights the role of the arts in preserving heritage and strengthening local identity.

She noted that the city continues to support initiatives that sustain cultural development.

National Arts Month is observed every February under Presidential Proclamation No. 683, signed in 1991. The event is led by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

Department of Tourism Region III Director Richard Daemos emphasized the role of artists in reflecting social realities and preserving collective memory.

He encouraged the public to view art as part of everyday life and community development.

The opening program featured performances by Teatro Angeleño, the CCA Rondalla, and the CCA Dance Troupe. City department heads, cultural groups, and members of the local creative sector were also present.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, Vice Mayor Amos Rivera, City Tourism Officer Louie Lazatin and other city officials attended the event.

Throughout February, Angeles City will host activities featuring the nine disciplines of the arts: film, visual arts, architecture, dance, fashion and beauty, theatre, music, culinary arts, and literature.

The city government invited the public to participate in the celebration and support local artists.

The full calendar of events is available at linktr.ee/artsmonth.ac.