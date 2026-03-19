Angeles LGU not collecting environmental fee: Mayor

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II has clarified that city hall is not directly collecting any environmental or septage fee.

The mayor issued the statement following confusion among some residents regarding the charge.

According to the mayor, the fee is being collected by water service providers as part of septage management services.

He added that the collection is currently suspended while the Sangguniang Panlungsod reviews proposed amendments to the existing ordinance.

Lazatin explained that the temporary suspension is part of the evaluation to ensure that the policy remains fair and beneficial to the residents.

He noted that the move also aligns with the national government’s directive to defer “unnecessary” expenses amid ongoing economic challenges.

The mayor emphasized the importance of complying with the Clean Water Act, particularly in maintaining proper sewage systems to protect the environment and public health.

He added that the construction and proper maintenance of septic tanks are essential to prevent contaminants from seeping into the soil and water sources.

The city government assured residents that the collection of the septage fee will not be implemented until the ordinance review is completed and its provisions are clearly defined.