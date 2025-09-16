Angeles LGU now offers ‘Bentent Bigas’

The local government unit of Angeles City has started selling affordable rice to its constituents under the “Benteng Bigas Meron Na” (BBM NA) program.

The LGU now offers ?20 rice per kilogram, with the public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers as beneficiaries during the program launching in the city on September 16.

The event took place at the Public Transport Regulatory Office (PTRO) area within the Angeles City Hall compound.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II aired support to the program through logistics and facilitation through the PTRO and the Angeles City Agriculture Office.

The PTRO said the program initially targets jeepney drivers, but future schedules will be announced later for additional beneficiaries under Tricyle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) and Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association (JODA) groups.

Lazatin earlier mentioned that he wants an efficient method to distribute the repacked rice and considers a zoning-based approach to ensure convenient access for beneficiaries.

The program rollout in Angeles City is part of a national launching led by the Department of Agriculture. Other areas piloting the program today include Navotas, Cebu City, Tagum City, and Panabo City.

This initiative aims to assist tricycle and jeepney drivers amid rising fuel and living costs.