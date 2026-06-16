Angeles LGU passes good financial housekeeping

The Angeles City government has been recognized as one of the 2025 Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH) passers in Central Luzon, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The recognition is given to local government units that comply with accounting and auditing standards while upholding transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

The award highlights city government's commitment to sound fiscal management, responsible use of government resources, and transparent governance. It also reflects the local government's efforts to deliver programs and services for the residents while maintaining public trust through efficient and accountable financial practices.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II said the recognition serves as another milestone in the pursuit of good governance, sustainable development, and quality public service.