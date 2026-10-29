Angeles LGU prepares for safe, orderly Undas

The Angeles City local government started preparations at the City Public Cemetery and Crematorium to ensure a safe and orderly observance of Undas 2026.

The preparations focus on cleanliness, orderliness, and maintaining a welcoming environment at the cemetery to provide a more convenient experience for families visiting to offer prayers and pay tribute to their departed loved ones.

Under the directive of Mayor Jon Lazatin, the initiative is part of the city government’s efforts to ensure that Angeleños have a safe and orderly place to observe All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Alongside the cleanup and improvement of the cemetery, the local government is also prioritizing security, crowd management, sanitation, smooth traffic flow, and prompt responses to medical and other emergency concerns during the observance.

The city government urged the to work together in maintaining discipline, cleanliness, and concern for others during the holidays.

(Via CIO)