Angeles LGU promotes local products abroad

ANGELES CITY -- The local government unit (LGU) here showcased Angeleño-made products at the 27th Fiesta in America on August 17 and 18, 2024 at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, USA.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin said it has been a long-time dream to promote Angeles City products abroad.

Around 500 people visited the Angeles City booth during the two-day trade fair, where they availed of various products brought by the city government delegation including Kape Angeleño, the locally-grown coffee from Barangay Sapangbato, and t-shirts with 'Kulitan' design, the ancient writing script of the Kapampangans.

IC Calaguas, Lazatin's Chief adviser and Executive Assistant Reina Manuel traveled to New Jersey to lead the official delegation from Angeles City.

The group was composed of Angeles City Economic Development Officer Irish Llego, Gender and Development Officer Mina Cabiles, Angeles City Tourism Officer-in-Charge Anneleen Sugui, and Chief Technical Writer Sharmaine Gonzales.

"When we come home to the Philippines, we will be sure to visit Angeles City," said Vincent Medina, one of the event's emcees.

Medina received a 'Lungsod ning Angeles' tote bag that contains Kape Angeleño coffee beans, a 'Kulitan' shirt, and a copy of the Dateline Magazine 'One Town, One Product' (OTOP) Special Issue.

The Fiesta in America is an annual celebration of Filipino products organized by Fiesta in America Inc., founded by Fernando Mendez in 1997.