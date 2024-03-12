Angeles LGU starts waste segregation

ANGELES CITY — The implementation of waste segregation at source is now in full swing in all offices of the local government unit (LGU) here starting March 11, 2024.

This is under the order of Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. through Memorandum Order No. 588, Series of 2024.

Lazatin directed the City Environment and Natural Resources Office to monitor the implementation of waste segregation at source.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible waste management practices,” Lazatin said.

The mayor noted the cooperation and support of the employees, department heads and chief of offices to the said initiative.

“I commend all our employees for their cooperation and dedication to making our city a cleaner and greener place to live,” he said.

In the meeting presided by Lazatin’s chief political officer IC Calaguas, all city hall departments were provided with color-coded trash bins.

These included white for non-biodegradable or dry use; black for biodegradable or wet use; and green for food waste, which will serve as an organic fertilizer supplementing the project of Wow Langaw, a black soldier fly technology that converts food waste into organic fertilizer.

By segregating waste at its origin, Calaguas said the burden on landfills will be reduced.

She added that it will also promote recycling and proper disposal of different types of waste.

The CENRO, headed by Sendong Makabali, explained that there is a full deployment of staff to check on the segregation of waste by the city hall offices.

According to Makabali, there will be no collection, no segregation policy in the city hall premises, as ordered by Lazatin.

The working committee comprises Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel, City Environment and Natural Resources Officer-in-Charge Rosendo Makabali, General Services Officer Evangeline Malonzo, and Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotions Officer Irish Bonus-Llego.