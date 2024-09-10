Angeles LGU to award model employees

ANGELES CITY — The city government is set to award model employees for their hard work and dedication in serving the people of Angeles.
The event will be held on December 5, 2024.
“Ito na po ang ika-anim na pagkakataon na mabibigyan ng award ang ating model employees. For the past six years, they have been the backbone of giving the best services for Angelen~os,” Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., said.
“All Model Employees shall receive a Certificate of Recognition and monetary incentive of P2,500,” Lazatin added.
In Memorandum Order no. 1878, Series of 2024, Lazatin instructed all department heads and chief of offices to submit their offices’ nomination for the Model Employees.
The nomination shall be based on the following criteria: Performance (30%); Dependability (20%); Characteristics (20%); Attendance and Punctuality (10%); and Interpersonal Skills (20%), the mayor said.
All nominations must be submitted to the City Human Resources Management Office (CHRMO) on November 14, 2024.
Apart from the Model Employee Recognition, the city government will also have the Inter Department Office Christmas Decoration and Inter Department Office Sing and Dance Contest for Fellowship Night.