Angeles LGU to implement waste segregation this Feb

ANGELES CITY -- City hall offices will start implementing the “No Segregation, No Collection of Garbage” policy this February.

The move is aimed to promote waste segregation and reduce garbage being dumped in sanitary landfills.

Mayor Carmelo ‘Pogi’ Lazatin Jr., urged households in the city to practice waste segregation at home and reduce the use of plastics.

“As we prepare to implement waste segregation at source. I have instructed Environmental Management System Head Kiko Pangilinan and City Environment and Natural Resources Officer-in-Charge Rosendo Makabali to start the initial phase of the waste segregation at source, particularly information dissemination,” Lazatin said.

This initiative was discussed during a recent coordination meeting about the waste segregation at source on Wednesday.

Lazatin instructed his chief adviser, IC Calaguas, to preside over the said meeting with Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel, Pangilinan, Makabali, General Services Officer Evangeline Malonzo, and Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotions Officer Irish Bonus-Llego.

Teams from the City Environment and Natural Resource Office already started the information driven through house-to-house visits.

The CENRO team reminded the public to observe proper segregation in their homes, specifically on biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes.

Lazatin said the city government will continue to educate the people before the full implementation of the “No Segregation, No Collection of Garbage” policy this coming March 2024.