Angeles LGU to launch mobile tourism app

The city government of Angeles is set to roll out a new mobile application aimed at enhancing access to tourism-related information and services for residents and visitors.

The City Tourism Office spearheads the program in collaboration with the Information and Communications Technology Division (ICTD), and the City Information Office (CIO).

The mobile app is designed to serve as a one-stop digital platform where users may easily explore the city’s tourist attractions, stay updated on events and announcements, and access essential information about Angeles City.

The local government said the project is part of its effort to strengthen digital services while promoting tourism through accessible and user-friendly platforms.

Mayor Jon Lazatin said the app will highlight destinations, dining spots, cultural landmarks, and other points of interest, making it easier for tourists to navigate and experience what the city offers.

The mobile application is expected to support the city government's “Live Love Angeles City” campaign, which promotes local tourism and community engagement. #