Angeles mayor deploys teams for Ligtas Undas

ANGELES CITY – Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. has ordered the deployment of city government personnel to ensure a secured and orderly observance of All Saints’ Day on November 1.

Members of the Angeles City Police Office (ACPO), City Traffic Development Office (ACTDO), City Disaster Risk Reduction, Emergency Disaster Command Center and the Angeles City Public Cemetery were mobilized to support the increase of peopme visiting public cemeteries and private memorial parks.

“Our priority this Undas is to ensure that families can pay their respects in a safe and peaceful environment,” said Lazatin. “With the full deployment of our city agencies, we are prepared to provide support and assistance to all Angeleños during this time of remembrance and tradition.”

Lazatin said he has instructed the ACDRRMO to dispatch ambulances near public and private cemeteries for emergency response.

The mayor added that the city police have been directed to increase police visibility to maintain peace and order.

Lazatin said personnel of Angeles City Public Cemetery and Crematorium initiated the annual tradition of painting and cleaning the premises to provide a respectful environment for families honoring their departed loved ones.