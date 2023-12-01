Angeles mayor inspects new hospital building

ANGELES CITY -- Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin, Jr., recently inspected the newly-completed first phase of the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center, formerly Ospital Ning Angeles (ONA)

The new hospital building is expected to bring more health services to residents of Angeles and nearby communities.

Dr. Froilan Canlas, RLMMC Chief of Hospital, said the emergency room of the RLMMC will be the biggest in the Philippines.

Canlas added that the second floor will be allotted for the operating rooms, while the third floor will focus on pediatric patients.

He said the intensive care unit rooms will be placed on the fourth floor.

This hospital building will also have P200 million worth of state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Apart from this, the city government is acquiring additional dialysis machines to address the needs of Angeleños, especially those in the marginalized sector.

Joining Lazatin and Canlas during the inspection are City Councilor Arvin Suller, Chief Adviser IC Calaguas, Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel, General Services Officer Evangeline Malonzo, and City Engineer’s Officer-in-Charge Helen Ayro.