Angeles OTOP earns P85K in live selling

ANGELES CITY — The One Town One Product store of the city government earned ?85,470 during its 12.12 Pasal-One online live selling on December 12.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., an avid supporter of Gawang Angeleño products, joined the live selling as his yearly commitment for OTOP's promotion.

During his brief visit at the OTOP Store during the live selling, Lazatin bought some items as gifts to friends.

Lazatin’s Chief Adviser IC Calaguas, and Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel supervised the live selling which took place at the OTOP store in Barangay Sto. Rosario, at the back of Museo Ning Angeles.

Councilor Arvin "Pogs" Suller showed his support by buying items from OTOP such as bags and raffled them off to viewers.

Calaguas and Manuel also joined in the live selling and bought items including capiz items, wooden crafts, and bags.

Angeles City Economic Development Investment and Promotions Officer-in-Charge Irish Bonus-Llego and staff with City Information Office staff led the live selling.

Among the member-merchants displaying their products in OTOP are Impact Balibago Arts and Crafts, K’s Creations, Tamayuq, Chilona, Teresa’s Mashroom, Woodcraft by Madison, Tabak’s, Raj, Cutud Weavers, EllenTurla, and Flores Handicraft.

Llego thanked Rei Anicoche - Tan, Owner and CEO of Beautederm; Calaguas; Manuel; and Julio Pamintuan, Owner of Impact Balibago Arts and Craft for donating raffles items.

Buyers were able to win raffle prizes such as Beautederm products, furniture from IBAC, cash prizes, and 55 inches smart TV.