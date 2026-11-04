Angeles parols to be featured in UP Diliman Christmas events

The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Extension Programs in Pampanga and Olongapo asked the local government of Angeles City to borrow the lanterns for its upcoming Christmas celebrations.

In response to the request, Mayor Carmelo “Jon” B. Lazatin II directed the Angeles City Tourism Office to prepare and lend the Lubenas Parols, which will be featured in two events: the Pag-iilaw at the UP Clark campus on November 27 and the Lantern Parade at the UP Diliman campus on December 18.

“We are pleased that universities like the University of the Philippines are recognizing the Lubenas Parols of Angeles City. This is proof that our identity as Angeleños, with our rich culture and traditions, is gaining greater recognition,” Lazatin said.

The mayor said that each Lubenas Parol is more than just a Christmas decoration.

" It also symbolizes the faith, unity, and heritage of the Angeleños, traditions that continue to be passed on to the next generation," Lazatin said. "Wherever the Lubenas Parols go, they carry with them the story, identity, and colorful traditions of Angeles City." |via Angeles City Information Office