Angeles police conduct random drug testing

The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) conducted random drug testing among its personnel on January 5, 2026, as part of its Internal Cleansing Program.

The testing is also in line with the city government’s campaign for accountable public service, under Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II.

The testing was carried out under the direction of City Director Police Colonel Joselito Villarosa Jr., in coordination with the ACPO Health Service Unit.

The project covered 708 uniformed personnel, including 66 police commissioned officers, 642 police non-commissioned officers, and 39 non-uniformed personnel.

City police officials said the initiative aims to ensure that all ACPO members are not using prohibited drugs and fit to serve and protect the citizens.

The city government said it has maintained a zero-tolerance policy on illegal drug use within the police force.

The city police said it will continue implementing internal reforms and accountability measures to support peace and order in Angeles City.