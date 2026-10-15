Angeles police outpost opened at Systems Plus

The Systems Plus College Foundation (SPCF) turned over a police outpost to the Angeles City Police Office and local government following a memorandum of agreement signing on Thursday, October 15.

The SPCF has forged an agreement with the ACPO and local government to strengthen security along the Abacan River Diversion Road in Barangay Balibago and nearby areas.

The outpost, converted from a 20-foot container van, is intended to support police personnel assigned in the area.

The outpost project was made possible through the efforts of SPCF and Savers Group Holdings Inc., whose president and chief operating officer, Jansen Ivan Uy, attended the ceremony.

Jay Pelayo, information officer of the local government, said the project was implemented at no cost to the city government.

Professor Lean Happie Bustamante, executive vice president of Systems Plus College Foundation, said the outpost represents the partnership between the school and the police.

She clarified that the facility will not serve as a holding area for people arrested in connection with crimes.

“This is just to add more security and safety and protection for the Angelenos,” Bustamante said.

The facility has bunk beds for duty police personnel, a shower, a toilet and an air-conditioning unit.

A separate container van was also designated as an office, also equipped with Wi-Fi.

Colonel Robert Domingo, director of the ACPO, thanked the college and its donor-partners for providing the facility.

Domingo said that police personnel will secure the surrounding area including the school. “Hindi lang tayo nandito para gwardyahan ang Systems."

He also reminded police officers that firearms are prohibited in schools.

Pelayo, who represented Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II during the ceremony, thanked the college and its partners for the initiative.

He said the outpost will provide additional security along the diversion road.

Vice Mayor Amos Rivera and Balibago Chairman Joseph Ponce also attended the ceremony.

Ponce welcomed the project, saying it could help protect the community.

Ponce noted that the diversion road had become an escape route for criminals.

The village chief expressed hope that the police presence will help in detering crimes in the area.

The police outpost is located near the SPCF Criminology Building.|via Tristan Jingco