Angeles residents turn over rescued pangolin to DENR

ANGELES CITY -- Residents of Barangay Cuayan here rushed to save an endangered pangolin which was eventually turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The DENR said the city government, together with the barangay council of Cuayan, turned over a rescued Philippine pangolin (scientific Manis Culionensis) to the DENR for the needed intervention and return to its natural environment.

Reports said the animal was found in a vacant lot in the said barangay before it was rescued by residents who sought the help of city officials.

The DENR is now looking into the health of the said wildlife.

"Wildlife officers from the Conservation and Development Division of the DENR here took in the pangolin, which would be transferred to the nearest wildlife rescue center for rehabilitation before being released to its natural habitat. Philippine pangolins are endemic to four islands in the Philippines, most notably in Palawan. They are also among the most illegally trafficked wildlife in the world, with their scales sought after in certain concoctions, despite having no proven medicinal value," the DENR said.

"The DENR encourages citizens to turn over captured or rescued wild animals for proper handling and care. Moreover, citizens with exotic pets are asked to have their respective animals registered and to secure necessary permits," the agency added.

Republic Act No. 9147, otherwise known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, prohibits the possession, transport, and collection of wildlife species and their derivatives without necessary permits, according to the DENR.