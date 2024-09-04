Angeles restaurants closed for sanitary regulations violations

ANGELES CITY --- Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. of this city has ordered the closure of six restaurants for their failure to comply with sanitary regulations.

Lazatin directed the Business Permit and Licensing Division and City Health Office Sanitation Division to step up inspection efforts on restaurants to ensure the safety of the residents as well as foreign and local tourists.

Angeles City is one of the culinary destinations in Pampanga province.

Lazatin has warned food establishments to observe sanitation and cleanliness in food handling.

The restaurants were also directed to follow fire safety regulations.