Angeles school children get supplies from 7 Lions Club

ANGELES CITY --- More than 100 school children in Abelardo G. Tinio Elementary School in Angeles City benefited from a civic program recently conducted by the 7 Lions Club Foundation and the Angeles City Police Office.

The school kids received free school supplies, slippers, drinking bottles and other items from the sponsors.

Seven Piter Kim, chairman of the 7 Lions Club, said that 2,200 students in 20 schools in Angeles City and one in Mabalacat City, Pampanga benefited from their educational program.

Also present during the distribution of school supplies was Retired Police Colonel Elmer Garcia, executive officer of 7 Lions Club. (RGN)