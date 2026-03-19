Angeles youth leaders call for resignation of SK prexy

A group of 27 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons in Angeles City is pushing for the resignation of Sangguniang Kabataan Federation (SKF) President Richard Dela Cruz Gaza Jr.

The call was outlined in a manifesto dated March 5, 2026, where the youth officials led by Barangay Cutcut SK Chairperson Dennis Duya, stressed that leadership should reflect competence, transparency, accountability, and sincere service to the public.

In their statement, the SK leaders highlighted the critical role of the SK federation as the collective voice of 33 SK councils in the city.

They noted that confidence in the federation’s leadership diminishes when it fails to respond effectively to the concerns of the youth.

The group said ineffective leadership could "undermine the organization’s credibility and overall mission, prompting the need for swift changes to rebuild trust and unity among young constituents."

The SK chairpersons reiterated their stand for principled leadership and stronger youth representation in Angeles City.

SunStar Pampanga has reached out for Gaza for comments but has not responded yet as of press time.

This paper is open for his comments.