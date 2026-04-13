Another P40 wage hike in CL starts on April 16

Minimum wage earners in Central Luzon will receive another pay increase starting April 16, 2026, following the implementation of the second tranche of the wage hike.

Under Wage Order No. RBIII-26 issued by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) III, workers will get an additional to ?40 in their daily wages.

The first tranche of the wage increase took effect on October 30, 2025.

With the adjustment, the minimum wage in the non-agriculture sector in Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales reaches ?600 per day.

Workers in the agriculture sector will receive ?570, while those in the retail and service sectors will get ?590.

In Aurora, the daily minimum wage will be ?560 for non-agriculture, ?545 for agriculture, and ?515 for retail and service workers.

This new increase is part of the total wage adjustment of ?50 to ?80 for private sector workers in the region, which is being implemented in two tranches.

The first tranche earlier granted a ?20 to ?40 increase in the workers' daily wages.