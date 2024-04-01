Anti-red tape seminar conducted in México

MEXICO -- The Municipal Government of Mexico hosted a seminar on cutting down bureaucracy in local governance.

The program is expected to boost efficiency and transparency in the municipal government services.

The seminar, in partnership with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), was held at the Municipal Conference Hall.

It was participated by local government departments.

Mayor Rudencio Gonzales said the seminar aims to streamline government services "for the good of the people."

Gonzales said that Republic Act No. 11032 and its associated policies were discussed during the forum.

Attendees gained insights on fighting fixers aiming to disrupt government services.

"Among the other topics that were discussed are the potential penalties for individuals attempting to undermine public services, crafting of citizen charters, and emphasizing the importance of accurate billboard postings. The seminar also tackled the guidelines concerning harmonized client satisfaction which is vital for ensuring smooth service delivery," the municipality stated in its social media page.

"The seminar stands as a testament to the concerted efforts of Mexico to streamline bureaucratic processes which enhance public trust and satisfaction," the post added.