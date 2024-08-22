Antichrist of all Antichrists already on earth with current name Alex

The Antichrist of all history’s antichrists is with us, and his current name is Alex. This much we can gather from a message relayed by the Blessed Mother to third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla.

In her writings on Aug. 1, 2024, Luz de Maria recalls:

“Our Blessed Mother introduces me to a man and tells me: he is the one who is coming to scourge humanity, the one who comes from a place located between three continents; raised and educated in his own country, he has succeeded in becoming influential abroad. His name is Alex, but he will be known by another name. This is the Antichrist.

“Brothers and sisters, let us not wander in search of countries or persons; let us wait with Holy Patience so as not to fall into sin. Heaven wants us to know that the Antichrist exists and that he is ready to fulfill his mission.”

Earlier on July 25, 2024, Our Blessed Mother also told her: “My children, you know that throughout the history of humanity there have been very many antichrists, but at this last moment The Antichrist is coming, who possesses terror and evil that have emerged from hell itself, yet My children do not obey Me and do not listen to Me when I warn them.”

Meanwhile, allow me to shift to the death of Sister Agnes Sasagawa, the visionary of Akita, Japan. Her death must have been divinely designed to happen on the Feast of the Assumption last Aug. 15. The timing seems to be a divine affirmation of Sister Agnes as well as a reminder of the end-time messages for mankind that she had received from the Blessed Mother way back in 1973.

Going back: In the 1970s, Sister Agnes suffered the stigmata or the wounds of Our Lord Jesus in her hands. A wooden statue of the Blessed Mother in the chapel of her convent in Akita shed human tears 101 times. The events were declared supernatural by Bishop Ito.

Then on Oct. 13, 1973, Our Blessed Mother said: “As I told you, if men to not repent and better themselves, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity. Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, the good as well as the bad, sparing neither priests nor faithful. The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead. The only arms which will remain for you will be the Rosary and the Sign left by My Son. Each day, recite the prayers of the rosary, With the Rosary, pray for the Pope, the bishops and priests.”

Already, the present days are disturbed with unusual events, including wars that threaten to grow even worse, unprecedented natural calamities, spreading civil disturbances, extreme corruption in governments, unparalleled debauchery, etc. Yet, the messages that continue to pour from Heaven via credible Catholic mystics are warning of worse days to come amid the refusal of most of mankind to turn back to God.

Such days are coming yet, and this is explicit in the recent messages from the Blessed Mother to mystic Eduardo Ferraira on Aug. 12, 2024, saying:

“Peace, my children. Today I invite you to pray for those who do not pray, for those who do not believe in God.

“My children, humanity urgently needs to draw closer to God. Days of great trials are approaching. Only those who are in God will be able to get through these difficult days. Pray. Place all your trust in God. Do not doubt God’s existence.

“My children, place your sufferings in the Heart of my Divine Son. Look to the Heart of Jesus. Surrender your lives to the Sacred Heart of my Divine Son. Consecrate your lives to this Heart which beats for each one of you. I am your Mother, the Mystical Rose, Queen of Peace. With love I bless you.”

Then to Pedro Regis, Our Blessed Mother said on Aug. 13, 2024:

“Dear children, My Jesus expects much from you. Humanity is walking in spiritual blindness because men have turned away from the truth. Be light for those who are living in darkness. Pray for those who have closed themselves to all the Lord’s actions. My Lord awaits those who are far away and do not know the way back. Love the truth and proclaim the Gospel to everyone.

“ Courage! When all seems lost, the Lord will come to your aid. I am your Mother and I want to see you happy now here on earth and later with me in Heaven. Bend your knees in prayer for peace in the world.

“You are heading for a bloody future and many will drink the bitter cup of pain. What I have announced to you in the past will come to pass. Pray. Pray. Pray. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.”