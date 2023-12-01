“Antichrist to offer the unimaginable to snatch you away”

The prophesied Great Tribulation is with us and would confront us in growing magnitude over “long years” yet ( the quoted phrase is from the Blessed Mother herself).

Meanwhile, are we to freeze our daily lives in wait for the final outcome? Certainly not, the continuing messages from Heaven tell us- unless the daily lives we live swerve from the direction of Heaven.

The call is for conversion for all, especially Catholics who are to play a vital role in the world’s turbulent days because of certain means, such as the Holy Rosary, at their disposal.

Along with this, normal diurnal and noctural pursuits can be pursued, but this time with more faith towards what is recited in the Creed: life everlasting.

Anything that deviates from such objective must be halted. We have entered the era wherein a huge battle for our souls is being waged. This is what is being said in the messages from Heaven pouring upon us thru credible Catholic mystics, including third degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla.

And yes, Luz de Maria received anew a message from the Blessed Mother last Nov. 17. Here is the message:

“Beloved Children: As the Mother of humanity, I call you to adore the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar, to pray the Holy Rosary. Be love, as My Son is Love.

“Prepare, My children: famine will go from country to country ,leaving its trail of pain, strengthen your faith in order to prepare. Face with tempting offers of health, food, clothing, many will go after the Antichrist and will come to reject eternal life.

“The Antichrist will offer the unimaginable in order to snatch you away from the right path. Given the little or no information that My Son’s people have about the life of My Divine Son, they do not know how they should behave in order to resemble My Divine Son in His works and actions.

“You are a society of loneliness, of pride, of rivalries, of slander, of arrogance... You do not know how to stop and see yourselves as you are!

“The Divine Word is scorned and disregarded; the human race, devoid of feelings, is heading towards a storm from which it will be very difficult to get out.

“You will face variations in the climate, which will be more aggressive the whole time, to the point where you will have to learn to live in hostile environments. Skin will change in order to resist the climate wherever you live.

“Multitudes will migrate in search of less hostile climates, where the climate will be more hospitable than what they have to endure.

“New diseases will appear without warning, surprising humanity. These diseases will be extremely dangerous, being unknown.

“Beaches will be a constant danger: so much sin will be punished!

With its unusual behavior, there will be no trusting the sea.

“Children of My Immaculate Heart, be aware that the Devil remains on earth with all his minions.

“Confusion has come to My Son’s Church. Children, hold firmly to the faith!

“Pray and be love: love will overcome the obstacles.

Faith must be strengthened at this time.

“Children of My Immaculate Heart, pray hard for Iceland: it will suffer, it will suffer...

“Children of My Immaculate Heart, pray hard: the Devil is taking over the minds of My children in order to create confusion in My Son’s Church.

“Children of My Immaculate Heart, pray hard for Argentina: turmoil is approaching...

“Children of My Immaculate Heart, various volcanoes will awaken with fury; Japan will suffer, it will suffer…

“Grow in faith so that you would not be confused. Firm faith does not move; faith that is lukewarm moves like the wind.

“Be creatures of peace, of love, of prudence.

“The blessings of the Father's House remain upon those who pray and who are love.

“My Blessing be upon each one of you.” (End of quote.)

Luz de Maria commented on the above message as follows:

“Brothers and sisters, As a Mother and Teacher, Our Mother tells us: ‘Faith is each person’s individual responsibility and needs to be firmly nourished. You must know about the work and actions of My Divine Son and be like Him.’

“She calls us to be aware that the Devil is causing confrontations within God’s people so that they would be divided. We nonetheless know that the forces of evil will not prevail. We must always be vigilant and not fall for the Devil's games.

“Brothers and sisters, let us read some messages given previously concerning what Our Mother is telling us.”

Luz then recalled what the Blessed Mother told her on March 22, 2010.

“Our Mother has warned us that the fire of sin is rising to the surface, and we saw yesterday that the news is talking about Iceland concerning a volcano that has exploded, becoming active after 200 years of inactivity.

“And what did the news tell us? To look at the spectacle that nature is giving us. Poor humanity – what pain, speaking about the spectacle that nature is offering man, instead of the sad spectacle that man is offering to the whole creation.

“ Clumsy and wretched are those who rejoice over a spectacle that is nothing other than one more sign of the proximity and the fulfillment of the prophecies that Mother Mary and Our Lord Jesus Christ have been giving us.”

Luz also recalled Our Lord Jesus Christ’s message on Oct. 17. 2011 as follows:

“Beloved, fire will emerge from the earth; a giant will awaken. Pray for Iceland. Pray for America. Pray for Japan.”

Also on May 21. 2022, Our Lord Jesus said:

“The suffering of mankind is not far from you, but will occur in the twinkling of an eye. Foolishly, you will continue dismissing and denying the signs and signals until famine overtakes mankind and lamentation, combined with social uprisings, will be all over the earth.

“This famine is necessary for the Antichrist in order for him to exert his force over the peoples and oblige them to be sealed in order to acquire food and medicines; in the end he will dominate them.”

Also, Luz recalled the words of the Blessed Mother on Jan. 24, 2019 as follows:

“My Son’s people will face the hard test of experiencing extreme climates produced by the strong impact of the Sun’s activity on the Earth. Extreme cold will not be long in coming and My children from countries with high temperatures or tropical climates must prepare for it.

“Those who wish to downplay the events will say that everything has a scientific cause resulting from man's devastation of nature, and this is partly true, but not all changes stem from man's action on nature.”