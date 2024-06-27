Apalit celebrates feast of Apung Iru

Pampanga

FEAST OF APUNG IRU Devotees of St. Peter the Apostle or Apung Iru participate in the blessing of the pagoda as part of the preparations for the patron saint’s feast which starts today, June 28. Photo courtesy of Apalit Local Tourism Culture and the Arts
APALIT — This municipality is launching the three-day celebration of the feast of St. Peter the Apostle, or Apung Iru, today, June 28.

The annual celebration held every June 28 to 30 is considered as the most widely recognized procession in Pampanga.

The feast is highlighted by a fluvial parade along the Pampanga River with the image of Apung Iru on a barge.

On the 28th, the image of Apung Iru is taken from its home in Barangay Capalangan to the St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church in Barangay San Juan.

On the 29th, it will be paraded along the Pampanga River before being returned to its home on the 30th.

The three-day celebration draws thousands of devotees and pilgrims of Apung Iru, many of whom join the fluvial parade on boats.

