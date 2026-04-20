Apalit fluvial parade showcased in MUPh

The century-old fluvial parade tradition of Apalit town was showcased on the national stage after a Libad-inspired gown entered the Top 6 of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) National Costume Competition held on April 16, 2026.

Worn by MUPh-Pampanga candidate Allyson Hetland, the costume titled “Libad / Fluvial Parade” drew inspiration from the vibrant river procession honoring Apung Iru or Saint Peter the Apostle, the town’s patron saint.

The costume design featured a boat structure resembling the pagoda carrying Apung Iru during the river procession.

Its skirt is colored with hues of blue flowed like the Pampanga River, using layered fabrics to create soft, wave-like movement.

Decorative elements incorporated a rooster similar to that of St. Peter's; and pinukpuk, a traditional metalcraft technique, to add texture and cultural significance to the piece.

Hetland also wore accessories inspired by the City of San Fernando’s Giant Lantern Festival with bright and intricate patterns, representing light, unity, and celebration.

The gown was designed and brought to life by Kapampangan artists including designer Sai Macapagal and creative director Michael Cacai Muñoz.

The boat element was designed by Dante Pangilinan, with the help from a team of local artists and craftsmen.