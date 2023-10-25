Apalit LGU opens Youth Multi-Purpose Center

APALIT — The local government unit (LGU) here inaugurated on Monday the newly-constructed Youth Multi-Purpose Center.

The brand new facility is located within the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU)-Apalit Campus in Barangay Sampaloc here.

Mayor Oscar “Jun” Tetangco Jr. said the funding for the construction of the new facility came from the incentive of the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) award.

The LGU was among the 12 municipalities in Pampanga who received the SGLG award in December 2022.

The Department of Interior and Local Government grants P5-million incentive fund to each municipality who bags the SGLG award.

Tetangco said the facility aims to provide a space for the youth to gather and learn, contributing to their growth and development.

“The LGU and people of Apalit thank the national government for recognizing our work. This facility will play a vital role in nurturing the town's young talents as this is a significant addition to Apalit's educational infrastructure,” the mayor said.

DILG Central Luzon Director Anthony Nuyda and Pampanga Director Myra Moral-Soriano, together with other local officials, witnessed the inauguration ceremony.