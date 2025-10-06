Apalit LGU suspends ‘septage fee’ collection

The local government unit (LGU) of Apalit town has suspended the collection of septage fees by the Apalit Waterworks, pending a comprehensive review of existing agreements with service providers.

Mayor Oscar “Jun” Tetangco Jr. signed Resolution No. 20, Series of 2025, adopting the Pampanga Mayors League (PML) resolution calling for an urgent review of septage and sewage management contracts.

Under the measure, all 19 municipal mayors in Pampanga agreed to suspend the monthly charges for septage and sewage services imposed on households and establishments.

The PML said the review will include a performance and environmental compliance audit to assess the quality, efficiency, and adherence of service providers to health and environmental standards.

The resolution also calls for the involvement of the Provincial Government of Pampanga, the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB), the Department of Health (DOH), and other concerned agencies for guidance, monitoring, and oversight during the review process.

The mayor said the resolution has been acknowledged by the Apalit Waterworks, the town’s sole local water service provider, and its partner sewage company, Soliman E.C.

He added that the suspension of collection fees will take effect immediately.