Apalit road rehab complete by April

The rehabilitation of a section along the MacArthur Highway in Apalit town is expected to be completed by April, this year or two months ahead of its original target date.

This was disclosed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region III.

This is earlier than the original completion date of July 2026 as indicated on the transparency board posted at the project site.

As of Monday, February 23, 2026, the northbound lane of the road was nearly complete.

Pampanga Vice Governor Dennis Pineda and Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco requested for the early completion of the project.

During an inspection last January, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon directed the DPWH Pampanga First District Engineering Office and the project contractor to finish the project before rainy season.

The road section had previously drawn criticism after being left unfinished for several years.

Its deteriorated condition caused inconvenience to motorists and vehicular accidents.

During last year’s rainy season, the road became a catch basin for floodwaters, causing traffic jams in the area.