The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) and Anglicotech Philippines Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore establishing a drone hub in Casiguran, Aurora.

The proposed facility will serve as a Center of Excellence for aerial and maritime drones, with an estimated initial investment of US$20 million (approximately ₱1.26 billion) and a development plan covering five hectares.

APECO President and Chief Executive Officer Undersecretary Gil Taway IV said the country is building its capacity to produce, service, and operate advanced systems for national security and civilian needs.

“APECO intends to be where that capacity takes root, and this drone hub is a building block of a strategic defense and technology hub on the Pacific seaboard,” he said.

The initial phase will focus on testing and evaluating unmanned aerial vehicles and maritime drones, as well as training remote pilots and operators.

Subsequent phases will explore combined operations involving manned and unmanned aircraft and vessels, including drone applications for logistics, disaster response, maritime surveillance, and search-and-rescue operations.

The proposed development will also include maintenance, repair and overhaul services, building toward drone manufacturing, systems integration, component production, and partnerships with original equipment manufacturers.

Anglicotech is a Virginia-based defense logistics company with a presence in Subic since 2024.

Under the MOU, Anglicotech will prepare the project’s business and site development plans, including its technical, financing, and operational requirements, as well as indicative timelines.

APECO, meanwhile, will help identify suitable project sites and infrastructure requirements, coordinate with local government units and national agencies, and assist the company in registering as an ecozone enterprise and accessing incentives under the CREATE MORE Act.

The proposed project also aligns with defense-related economic activities identified under Tiers 2 and 3 of the Strategic Investments Priorities Plan and supports the objectives of Republic Act No. 12024, or the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed the law on October 8, 2024, to revitalize the country’s self-reliant defense posture program and promote the development of its domestic defense industry.

Through the proposed facility, APECO aims to help build local capabilities in drone testing, operations, servicing, and eventually manufacturing, while supporting both civilian needs and national security. (RPQ/MAT, PIA Region 3-Aurora)