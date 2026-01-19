Apeco to roll out P220-M for Aurora tourism projects

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) is set to roll out P220 million for tourism projects in Aurora province.

The move aims to improve access, facilities, and readiness for investors.

It also features phased projects within the APECO ecozone in Casiguran, which are designed to promote sustainable tourism growth and encourage active participation from the private sector.

APECO President Gil Taway IV said the state firm is confident that improved roads, facilities, and airport infrastructure will eventually attract private investors and help unlock Northern Aurora’s tourism potential.

Among the key projects lined up is Phase 1 of the P52-million convention center which is intended to support meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions; and diversify tourism activities in the area.

Phase 2 of the Grand Lagoon development will begin in March, continuing the ongoing P50-million project to expand leisure amenities such as gondolas, glamping sites, and curated retail, enhancing the visitor experience and boosting the site’s tourism appeal.

One of three ready-for-occupancy buildings, with a combined investment of P40 million, is set to open in January to provide flexible office spaces, co-working areas, and venues for tourism-related enterprises and services.

The aviation infrastructure in Casiguran will be upgraded through the construction of a P35-million airport terminal and a P43-million air traffic control tower scheduled in March and April, respectively.

Taway said these aviation projects are expected to improve airport operations, enhance safety and efficiency, and support the future entry of commercial flight services in Northern Aurora.