PERFORMANCES of government officials are measured by approval and trust surveys by firms commissioned to do the task of ascertaining the approval and trust ratings of our officials.
The top two officials of our government have been the subject of such surveys and both suffered drop in the favourable scores due to several factors foremost of which is inflation, a worldwide scourge impacting everybody.
It is a most difficult job to run the affairs of government, a most complicated journey and vulnerable to criticisms of residents.
For the president, it is a damn if you do, damn if you don’t predicament in the performance of his functions, some may be popular, some not. Whatever, he must decide on things necessary to governing.
On the local front, Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo and his team are performing exceedingly well.
Throughout the business week, except on Wednesdays, all roads lead to his office of the city mayor which attends to a myriad of issues and concerns, financial and medical assistance, health and emergency cases, referrals to various offices, hospitals and clinics, more referrals, etc. Mayor Cris promptly attends to his callers and does not want anyone coming out of his office unattended.
Same is true at the barangay level. In Barangay Mabiga, Chairman Elmer Rivera Calaguas actively attends to his callers at his office and sometimes goes out to sitios of the barangay to attend to some residents’ issues and needs.
The same happens in Barangay Poblacion where Barangay Chairman Elmer “Totong” Sicat Mendiola presides.
Kap Totong promptly answers the calls of his constituents who come to his office daily and makes it a point that every concern is given due course.
The approval and trust ratings of every elected official depend on how they attend to the public’s needs and concerns and how they address them to their (public) satisfaction.
It is a matter of perception if the officials are doing their sworn duties well.