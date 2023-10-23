PERFORMANCES of government officials are measured by approval and trust surveys by firms commissioned to do the task of ascertaining the approval and trust ratings of our officials.

The top two officials of our government have been the subject of such surveys and both suffered drop in the favourable scores due to several factors foremost of which is inflation, a worldwide scourge impacting everybody.

It is a most difficult job to run the affairs of government, a most complicated journey and vulnerable to criticisms of residents.

For the president, it is a damn if you do, damn if you don’t predicament in the performance of his functions, some may be popular, some not. Whatever, he must decide on things necessary to governing.