Arayat bridge set to open before Christmas: DPWH

The San Agustin Bridge in Arayat, Pampanga, is expected to open to traffic before Christmas 2026.

This was bared by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) recently.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon gave the assurance during an inspection of the 300-meter bridge on Friday, October 9.

Dizon said the project has been delayed for nine years.

The DPWH said Phase 2 of the project is 60% complete and targeted for completion in November 2026.

The bridge project has a total allocated budget of ?237 million for Phases 1 to 3.

Additional funding for Phase 3 was included in the proposed 2027 national budget.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to improve traffic flow and provide safer convenient travel for motorists and commuters between Pampanga and Nueva Ecija.