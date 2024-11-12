Arayat councilor shot dead

ARAYAT — An incumbent municipal councilor in this town was shot dead by two assailants on Tuesday, November 12.

Colonel Jay Dimaandal, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office, identified the victim as Federico “Kambal” Hipolito, a member of the Sangguniang Bayan here.

Dimaandal said Hipolito and Barangay Batasan Chairman Julito Trinidad were stepping down a vehicle when they were shot by the two men on board a motorcycle.

The officials were rushed to a nearby hospital but Hipolito was reportedly proclaimed dead on arrival.

Trinidad on the other hand sustained gunshot wounds on the hand, police said.

Dimaandal said they are conducting a follow up investigation to identify the suspects and establish the motive behind the killing.