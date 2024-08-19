Arayat dike breached

ARAYAT — Around 30 meters of the slope protection along the Pampanga River in Barangay Candating in this town was breached over the weekend.

The project, targeted to be completed in November this year, is part of the P91.48-million Flood Management Program of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

DPWH Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office Chief Almer Miranda said they inspected the damaged infrastructure.

He said DPWH Project Engineers and personnel of the local government unit (LGU) of Arayat were deployed to assess the situation.

Based on an initial assessment from the project engineer, the construction was affected by the recent typhoons.

“The installed sheet piles were bent due to the saturation of the embankment that causes the deadman moved from its installed place/site and the tension being exerted by the weight of the sheet pile and concrete capping. The embankment's saturation was found to be caused by the previous typhoons, and water seepage within the vicinity,” the report read.

The inspectors added that a whirlpool-like occurrence was observed at the riverside of the sheet piles which might have penetrated the embankment.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that no casualties were recorded in the incident.

Sandbagging activities are set to be conducted to mitigate the effects of the collapsed dike and secure the safety of the residents near the river.

The PDRRMO said it is monitoring and coordinating with officials of the municipal government and Barangay Candating for measures and actions.