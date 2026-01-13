Arayat Doctors Hospital inaugurates new building

The Arayat Doctors Hospital (ADH) inaugurated its newly renovated building on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

The hospital said the event marked a "significant milestone in its more than two decades of service to the community."

Located along Jose Abad Santos Avenue in Arayat, the Level 1 hospital now boasts expanded bed capacity and upgraded medical facilities aimed at improving patient care.

Dr. Cesar Matias, ADH Medical Director, said the renovation increased the hospital’s capacity from six to 36 beds

Matias also bared the hospital management plans to expand to 50 beds.

The hospital has also added intensive care unit (ICU) rooms to accommodate patients with severe conditions.

“We are a Level 1 hospital which started with only six-bed capacity, pero ngayon nasa 36-bed capacity na kami, and hopefully magiging 50-bed. Mayroon na rin kaming ICU rooms for severe cases,” Matias said.

He added that the hospital continues to offer in-patient and out-patient care, diagnostic testing, operating rooms, and hemodialysis, among others.

“Our goal remains utmost service to the community, and with our partnership with PhilHealth, we aim to provide the best healthcare to our patients,” Matias said.

The opening and blessing of the newly renovated building were led by Matias; his wife, Dr. Joy Matias; Arayat Mayor Jeff Luriz; and other officials.

Luriz expressed gratitude to ADH for its commitment to provide accessible healthcare.

“Nagpapasalamat ako dahil nagkakaroon ng option ang mga Arayateños pagdating sa healthcare, and at the same time, ‘yung contribution ng ADH sa ekonomiya ng bayan namin, very grateful kami,” Luriz said.