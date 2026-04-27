Arayat farmers get livelihood from DENR

A group of farmers in Pampanga received souvenir products from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The DENR provided t-shirts, tote bags, and refrigerator magnets to the Samahan ng mga Magsasaka ng Ayala sa Mataas na Lupa, Inc. (SMAMLI) under the agency's Biodiversity-Friendly Enterprise (BDFE) program.

The products are intended to be sold to locals and tourists at a souvenir shop within the Mt. Arayat Protected Landscape (MAPL).

Roger Encarnacion, head of DENR Pampanga, said the initiative provides a new, conservation-linked livelihood for the group.

The program is aimed at complementing the existing culinary and tour guiding services in the area’s multiple-use zone.

“This initiative provides another eco-friendly livelihood opportunity for SMAMLI. It also strengthens community participation in conservation by linking enterprise development with the protection of natural resources,” Encarnacion said.

He added that a Point of Sale (POS) system is being developed for the BDFE Livelihood Center to improve sales monitoring, inventory management, and operational efficiency.

Ralph Pablo, DENR Regional Executive Director, said supporting people’s organizations through biodiversity-friendly enterprises encourages communities to take a more active role in protecting the environment.

“By empowering people’s organizations with sustainable livelihoods, we are not only encouraging communities to become stewards of the environment, but we are also helping protect Central Luzon’s rich biodiversity while providing an additional source of income for their families,” Pablo said.

Present during the turnover were SMAMLI Vice Chairman Bert Caritativo, Secretary Jaime Baco, Treasurer Renato Reyes, and Auditor Ricky Roldan.