Arayat farmers receive solar-powered irrigation

ARAYAT — The Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon regional office turned over a Solar-Powered Irrigation System (SPIS) to a farmer's cooperative in Barangay San Mateo, Arayat town over the weekend.

The SPIS was granted to Bayung San Mateo Association through the DA's Corn Banner Program.

The facility, amounting to P3,309,405, can provide water for 10 hectares of farmland.

Through this project, farmers will also be able to save on costs because it will no longer be necessary to use crude oil to power their irrigation.

Alejandro Cudia, chairman of the Bayung San Mateo Association, thanked DA for the project.

He promised to upkeep the facility to ensure that it will benefit farmers in the area.