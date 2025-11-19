Arayat LGU donates land for new police station

The local government unit (LGU) of Arayat has donated a parcel of land to the Philippine National Police (PNP) for the construction of a new municipal police station.

Mayor Jeffrey Luriz led the turnover of the land title to Colonel Leo Bacon, Arayat chief of police, on Monday, November 17.

Luriz said the donation is part of the LGU’s efforts to strengthen peace and order by improving the working environment of local law enforcers.

With the donation of the property, Bacon said the Arayat police can now formally request funding from the PNP headquarters for a new, larger, and modern station.

Since 2018, the PNP has been constructing standard two-story police buildings nationwide as part of its modernization program.

However, the modernization program requires local government counterparts, typically in the form of land.

Bacon thanked the local government for fulfilling the requirement and allowing the local police to get a new station.

The new police station will be built within the municipal hall compound.