Arayat LGU orders wearing of face masks in schools

The local government unit of Arayat town has ordered the mandatory wearing of facemasks in schools following a reported surge in Influenza cases among students.

Mayor Jeff Luriz issued Executive Order No. 20 on Wednesday, October 22, requiring all students to wear facemasks while inside school premises and during any school-related activities.

He said the Municipal Health Office has reported a noticeable increase in influenza and flu-like illnesses among students in various schools within Arayat.

The directive aims to curb the spread of viruses and safeguard the health and safety of learners, the mayor added.

“Ang kautusang ito ay ipinatutupad upang mapanatili ang kalusugan, kaligtasan, at kapakanan ng mga mag-aaral at ng buong komunidad laban sa patuloy na banta ng sakit,” the mayor said.

Luriz also warned that appropriate penalties will be imposed against violators.