Arayat LGU receives national ADAC award

ARAYAT -- The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has awarded the local government unit (LGU) of Arayat for their "successful" anti-illegal drugs campaign.

The LGU is the lone winner of the 2023 Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) Performance Awards which was given on Wednesday in Quezon City.

The town is among the total 246 LGUs nationwide which bagged the said recognition.

DILG Secretary Benjamin ‘Benhur’ Abalos Jr. said winners were chosen based on the ADAC functionality and sustainability of drug-free or drug-cleared status.

Among the factors for securing the award is the percentage of completion rate of graduates versus enrollees at the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP), Abalos added.

Mayor Madeth Alejandrino, who heads the local ADAC, said the award is a testament to her administration's commitment of ending the proliferation of illegal drugs in their town.

She thanked Arayat folks for the cooperation and asked for support to ensure the peace and order in town.