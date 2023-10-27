Arayat LGU recognized for anti-illegal drugs drive

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The local government unit (LGU) of Arayat in Pampanga has been recognized by the National Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) for its exemplary performance in implementing the national government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

On Thursday, the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Central Luzon announced that Arayat is among the 18 LGUs in the region which effectively implemented anti-illegal drug programs, projects and activities that kept communities drug-free.

Along with Arayat, the LGUs of of Dilasag, Dipaculao and Maria Aurora in Aurora; Morong, Orion and Pilar in Bataan; Doña Remedios Trinidad in Bulacan; Gabaldon in Nueva Ecija; Capas, Pura, San Clemente, San Manuel and San Jose in Tarlac; and Candelaria, Iba, San Marcelino and San Narciso in Zambales were also cited as they achieved highest marks in all the indicators of the ADAC Performance Audit Award.

The DILG said the LGUs have undergone a rigorous evaluation and performance audit by the DILG, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Dangerous Drugs Board.

The audit criteria include organized local ADAC, the conduct of quarterly meetings, allocation of funds for the implementation of anti-drug activities indicated in the Peace and Order and Public Safety (POPS) plan, implementation of ADAC plans and programs, support for ADACs in component local government units (LGUs) and innovation.

Outstanding ADACs are recognized based on their functionality, sustainability of "drug-cleared" or "drug-free" status, and reduction of drug affectation.