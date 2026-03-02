Arayat mayor enforces ‘anti-epal’ policy

Arayat Mayor Jeffrey Luriz has started enforcing the “anti-epal” policy in the municipality following a directive from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The DILG directs all local government units (LGUs) and DILG offices to immediately remove the names, images, and likenesses of public officials from government-funded projects, programs, activities, and properties.

Luriz monitored the removal of names and images displayed on ambulances owned by the municipal government.

Only the official municipal seal and the name of the barangay where the vehicle is assigned were retained.

“Ako mismo ang bumaba sa mga tanggapan at proyekto upang tiyakin na alisin at walang pangalan, larawan, o anumang personal na pagkakakilanlan ng opisyal ang nakalagay,” Luriz said.

The mayor said the directive will apply to all existing and future projects and assets of the local government.

“Ang mga proyektong ito ay para sa taumbayan at pinondohan ng buwis ng mamamayan. Hindi ito para sa pansariling pagpapabango ng pangalan. Ang serbisyo publiko ay dapat may integridad,” he added.