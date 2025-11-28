Arayat town set to observe Jose Alejandrino Day Dec 1

The municipal government of Arayat has declared the suspension of government work as well as classes in public and private schools on December 1, 2025 in observance of the 155th birth anniversary of the late Gen. Jose M. Alejandrino.

Through his Executive Order No. 35 dated November 27, 2025, Mayor Jeffrey M. Luriz ordered the suspension of work and classes to give residents the opportunity to commemorate the Alejandrino Day, also known locally as Arayat Day.

The order states that the suspension is necessary to “commemorate and support the celebration of the Alejandrino Day."

Alejandrino was revolutionary general from Arayat.

He was a general in the Philippine Revolution and the Philippine-American War.

Alejandrino was the commanding general of Central Luzon and military governor of Pampanga during the latter conflict.

The mayor's order applies to all establishments and schools within the municipality’s jurisdiction and on December 1, 2025.