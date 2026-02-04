Arayat villages get new ambulances

The local government has completed the procurement and turnover of patient transport vehicles to all 30 barangays in the town.

Mayor Jeffrey Luriz recently led the turnover of the second batch of emergency vehicles to the remaining barangays, fulfilling his goal of providing ambulances to all 30 barangays in the municipality.

Luriz said the program aims to improve access to health and emergency response services by ensuring that each barangay has its own ambulance.

“Ang bawat ambulansya ay simbolo ng pag-asang may darating na tulong sa oras ng pangangailangan. Ito ang serbisyong nararapat sa ating mga kababayan,” he said.

The mayor added that the local government allocated P59 million for the procurement of the vehicles.

“Galing po ito sa pondo ng gobyerno, sa pondo ng munisipyo na nagmula sa buwis ng taumbayan ng Arayat at mga nagnenegosyo sa Arayat. Ang goal po natin ay madala sa maayos at kapaki-pakinabang na programa ang pera ng tao,” Luriz said.