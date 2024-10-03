Architect eyes Mexico cityhood

MEXICO — Former Mayor Teddy Tumang's brother, Architect Alex Tumang, has filed his certificate of candidacy for the mayoral post of Mexico town on Thursday, October 3.

If given a chance to serve, Architect Tumang said he will prioritize infrastructure programs that support the initiative of his brother to convert the municipality into a component city.

He cited the construction of a new municipal hall, a convention center, and a public market with additional parking spaces

“Lahat po ng nabinbin na programa sa bayan ng Mexico ay itutuloy natin para matuloy na ang matagal na nating pangarap na maging city ang aming bayan kung saan ang mga tao ang makikinabang,” Architect Tumang said.

During his term as mayor, Teddy Tumang initiated moves aimed to convert the town into a city.

He said that the municipality meets all the requirements for cityhood, including the annual income, land area, and population.

Tumang’s runningmate, Vice Mayor Site Siron, said that if re-elected, she will focus on passing laws that will benefit the people of Mexico.

The vice mayor also vowed to support the programs of her runningmate.

“Una ang mga kababayan natin sa Mexico, pangungunahan po natin ang mga legislation na pakikinabangan ng mga tao, sa health, education at ang ating mga senior citizens. Siyempre ang agenda po ng ating mayor ay susuportahan natin,” Siron said.

The team’s line up for councilor includes incumbents Rex Calma, Trina Dizon, Jaypee Gozun, and Dexter Colis; and new aspirants Ariel Bonus, Elimar Ventura, Ludet Sicat, and Perry Dizon. They also filed their respective CoCs on the same date.

They were accompanied by former Mayor Tumang and his daughter, Dr. Hazel Tumang, who is set to run for congresswoman of the province’s third congressional district.