Are Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid separated?

Asia's songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid denies the rumor that she and her husband, Ogie Alcasid, have been separated.

"Hindi po kami maghihiwalay ever, because we love each other. Marriage is difficult, marriage is already difficult the way it is. Pero meron pang mga tao na, who's trying to make it more difficult for us, hindi po yun maganda. Parang pinapanalangin niyo na magkahiwalay kami," said Regine.

The issue started with a post on Facebook, where Regine allegedly filed for a divorce against Ogie for cheating on her.

"By the way, gusto ko lang semplakin yung nagsasabi na naghiwalay kami. Maghintay ka diyan, ha. Maghintay ka," Regine said.

In the August 24 episode of "It's Showtime", Ogie celebrated his 57th birthday through a production number.

Immediately after the performance, the hosts called Regine and their son Nate to come up the stage and join Ogie.

Regine gave her message to Ogie.

"Gusto ko lang maging successful yung ginagawa niyang project with other people, kasi as a producer siya. Ang prayers ko ay sana hindi siya mapagod dahil ang dami niyang ginagawa. Meron siya everyday, nagpo-produce pa siya. Then he continues to write songs. He continues to reinvent his song. He continues to reinvent himself," Regine said.

"In this business, it's hard to be relevant, and I think my husband can do that kasi nga he's not afraid to reinvent himself. So honey, I'm very, very proud of you and I'm very proud of the work you do. Congratulations, mahal, I love you very much" she added.

Regine continues her message to their bashers.

"Our marriage is not perfect, but for me, it is really. It's not perfect, siyempre may mga isyu-isyu naman pero gusto ko pong sabihin na napakabait po ng asawa ko. Alam niyo kung paano ko alam na mabait siya, because he is God-centered. Ang focus niya ay kay God kahit marami siyang ginagawa. Hence, ako po yung nagbe-benefit doon kasi dahil mahal na mahal niya ang Panginoon. Mabait at mabuti siyang asawa, at tatay sa aming mga anak. So please kung mayroon kayong makita na anything na writeups tungkol sa paghihiwalay namin huwag niyong paniwalaan. Huwag agad-agad maniniwala sa mga nakikita at nababasa online. Mas mabuti na siyasatin muna kung may katotohanan ang mga nakukuhang impormasyon. Nakikita niyo naman kami sa aming social media, we are very close, he's my best friend," Regine stressed.